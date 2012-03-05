By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, March 5 A large number of music
files of the late "king of pop" Michael Jackson were allegedly
stolen from record company Sony Music by computer hackers,
sources familiar with the case said on Monday.
Sony Music, a unit of Sony Corps, signed a deal with
Jackson's estate in 2010, the year after the "Thriller" singer's
death, to release 10 albums covering previously unreleased
material and his back catalogue.
The value of the agreement was widely reported to be around
$250 million, making it one of the biggest in music history. But
sources close to the label have disputed the figure, calling it
pure speculation on the part of the press.
On Friday, two men appeared in a British court accused of
offences connected with the alleged security breach. They were
arrested last May and charged in September.
James Marks and James McCormick denied the charges under the
Computer Misuse Act and the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act
at Leicester Crown Court.
According to the Serious Organised Crime Agency, they were
remanded on bail and were due to stand trial in January next
year.
Sony Music issued a brief statement:
"We confirmed the breach last May and immediately took steps
to secure the site and notify authorities," the company said.
"As a result, the two suspects were arrested. There was no
consumer data involved in the incident."
The IFPI record industry lobby group declined to comment on
the ongoing investigation.
Sources could not confirm British media reports that tens of
thousands of files, most of them by Jackson, were allegedly
downloaded illegally, although files can vary from entire tracks
to small snippets of music.
The allegations come less than a year after Sony faced
widespread criticism over its systems security when hackers
accessed personal information on 77 million PlayStation Network
and Qriocity accounts.
The company later revealed hackers had stolen data from 25
million accounts of a separate system, its Sony Online
Entertainment PC games network.
Industry sources said there was nothing to suggest that the
large-scale hacking cases were linked to the Jackson files
breach.