May 3 Michael Jackson is dancing again, on Pepsi
cans.
The soft drink maker and the estate for the late pop star on
Thursday unveiled plans to put the singer's silhouette on one
billion soft drink cans in a global pop culture ad campaign.
The late King of Pop, who pitched Pepsi in 1980s commercials
as "the choice of a new generation", will appear in some of his
iconic dance poses for the promotion, which will also coincide
with the 25th anniversary of the singer's "Bad" album.
The limited edition Pepsi cans will go on sale first in
China, starting on Saturday, and then in the United States later
this month. They will be rolled out in Asia, South America and
Europe later in 2012.
Fans of the singer, who died in June 2009, will also be able
to enter contests for tickets to Cirque du Soleil's show
"Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour."
Pepsi, Jackson's estate, and his Sony Music record company
are also teaming up to share new mixes of music from the "Bad"
album as part of the campaign.
"We are thrilled to bring Michael and Pepsi back together,
as they were in 1988, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the
'Bad' album and tour and to put Michael on one billion Pepsi
cans," John Branca and John McClain, the executors of Jackson's
estate, said in a statement.
The Jackson cans are part of Pepsi's new "Live for Now"
campaign, which seeks to harness pop culture to boost sales.
Pepsi-Cola is currently No.3 in the United States, behind
Coca-Cola and Diet Coke in a declining market for carbonated
drinks.
Pepsi said earlier this week that rapper Nicki Minaj would
feature in a commercial as part of the campaign.
Jackson has been associated with Pepsi since 1983 when he
appeared alongside his Jackson 5 brothers in his first Pepsi
campaign.
But the memories are not all good. Jackson's hair famously
caught fire while filming a Pepsi commercial in 1984 in Los
Angeles, scorching his scalp. The incident was later blamed for
triggering Jackson's addiction to painkillers that caused him to
enter rehab in 1993.
Jackson, 50, died in Los Angeles from an overdose of the
anesthetic propofol and sedatives. His personal doctor is
serving a four-year jail sentence in Los Angeles for involuntary
manslaughter.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Bob
Tourtellotte)