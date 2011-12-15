* Shares rise as much as 26 pct in market debut
* Co valued at around $4.75 bln at current trading levels
* More than 17 mln shares traded by afternoon
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 15 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
stood out in its market debut, keeping pace with star technology
sector IPOs and showcasing the resilience of the luxury market
even in a gloomy economy.
Shares of the luxury brand touched a high of $25.23, a gain
of 26 percent from the IPO price it set a day ago, valuing the
company at about $4.75 billion.
A day earlier, the company raised the number of shares on
offer by 13 percent to 47.2 million and priced its offering
above its expected range, raising $944 million.
Michael Kors' offering follows a successful $2.1 billion IPO
of Italian fashion house Prada SpA in Hong Kong and a
$487 million IPO of Italian luxury shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo
.
Strong fundamentals, a high growth rate and good brand value
make the company a good buy, according to industry analysts.
"I think the company is doing extremely well," NPD Group's
chief retail industry analyst Marshal Cohen said. "One of the
few brands that is going to see a surge through the holiday
season."
The company, which is known for its glitzy designs, has seen
its net income grow by 85 percent to $72.5 million in fiscal
2011 and boasts a gross profit margin of 55.5 percent.
The luxury goods industry has rebounded strongly after the
sharp downturn of 2009, and analysts see 2011 to be another
record year, particularly for watchmakers, luxury hotels,
fashion and leather goods groups.
As of Oct. 1, Michael Kors Holdings -- which sells fashion
accessories, footwear and apparel -- operated 169 retail stores
in North America and 34 stores in Europe and Japan.
The company said it is looking to more than double its store
count in North America, and have about 100 stores each in Europe
and Japan.
Founder and Chief Creative Officer Michael Kors, who is a
judge on the "Project Runway" TV show, is selling 5.8 million
shares and is likely to pocket around $116 million.
The company is not selling any shares in the offering, with
the entire proceeds going to the selling shareholders.
Concerns regarding the company's ability to sustain its
phenomenal growth rates and insiders selling a large stake are
overblown, said Josef Schuster, founder of IPOX Schuster, a fund
that specializes in investing in newly public companies.
"Michael Kors still has a lot of opportunities to expand in
areas like merchandizing and new-store openings, and you will
see the company maintain growth rates over time even if the
economy is not doing well."
The company competes with retailers such as Coach,
Burberry, Ralph Lauren and Hermes International
.
Its biggest shareholder is investment firm Sportswear
Holdings Ltd, which will cut its stake to 37.7 percent from 51.9
percent after the offering.
Sportswear Holdings is led by Silas Chou and Lawrence Stroll
who have previously had a hand in developing other lifestyle
brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Pepe Jeans.
Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs were the lead
underwriters on the offering.
The company's shares were trading up 21 percent at $24.25 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.