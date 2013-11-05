Britain's FTSE hits one-month low as miners, Babcock slide
* Exova rises after takeover bids (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
Nov 5 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd, a maker of fashion apparel and accessories, reported a 49 percent jump in quarterly profit as sales rose in Europe and North America.
The company's net income rose to $145.8 million, or 71 cents per share, in second quarter ended Sept. 28 from $97.8 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 40 percent to $740.3 million. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Exova rises after takeover bids (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
BRUSSELS, March 27 A majority of EU countries voted on Monday against allowing two new genetically modified crops to be grown in Europe, batting the contentious decision on GM cultivation in Europe back to the EU executive, according to two sources.
PARIS, March 27 French oil and gas major Total said it aims to become a major player in the U.S. polyethylene market as it announced a $1.7 billion joint venture on Monday with Austria's Borealis and Canada's Nova Chemical.