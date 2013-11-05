Nov 5 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd, a maker of fashion apparel and accessories, reported a 49 percent jump in quarterly profit as sales rose in Europe and North America.

The company's net income rose to $145.8 million, or 71 cents per share, in second quarter ended Sept. 28 from $97.8 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 40 percent to $740.3 million. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)