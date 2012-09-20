Sept 20 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd said
it will likely earn more than it earlier expected in the second
quarter as the fashion and accessory designer banks on strong
global sales.
Michael Kors, whose founder is one of the judges in the
long-running television fashion show "Project Runway," said it
expects to earn between $0.38 to $0.40 per share for the second
quarter. It had earlier expected a profit of $0.33 to $0.35 per
share.
Shares of the company, which is expected to post results for
the second quarter on November 13, were up 3 percent after the
bell on Thursday.