Sept 20 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd said
it will likely earn more than it earlier expected in the second
quarter as the fashion and accessory designer banks on strong
global sales.
The company, which has gained popularity by selling what is
commonly called "affordable" luxury, said quarter-to-date
comparable store sales rose 45.1 percent.
Michael Kors, whose founder of the same name is one of the
judges in the long-running television fashion show "Project
Runway," said it expects to earn between $0.38 to $0.40 per
share for the second quarter. It had earlier expected a profit
of $0.33 to $0.35 per share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 36
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which is expected to post results for
the second quarter on November 13, were up 2.48 percent at
$53.79 after the bell on Thursday.