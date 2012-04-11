UPDATE 2-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
April 11 Michael Page International PLC : * Investec cuts Michael Page International Plc to hold from buy * Investec raises Michael Page International Plc target price to 465P from 360P For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
Internet retailer Amazon has started hiring staff to become an online car dealer in Europe, trade weekly Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.