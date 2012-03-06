* Year pretax profit 86.1 mln stg in line with guidance
* Total dividend up 11.1 pct to 10 pence
* Better trading conditions so far in 2012
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, March 6 British recruitment
company Michael Page said its market had stabilised
after a turbulent 2011, as growth in regions like Asia and Latin
America helped to offset a stagnant financial services sector
weighed down by the euro zone crisis.
Growth in the recruitment sector, which includes rivals Hays
and Robert Walters, saw a steady slide in 2011
as global economic uncertainty and austerity measures weighed on
the confidence of clients to hire and candidates to move jobs.
Michael Page said on Tuesday the beginning of 2012 had shown
signs of stabilisation with gross profit up 10 percent compared
to 9 percent in December, although trading in March - a key
month because it tends to be clear of holidays around the world
- would paint a better picture of this year's prospects.
"In the first two months of 2012, with the exception of
financial services, we have seen no significant further slowing,
and in a number of geographies activity levels have remained
strong," the company said.
"I would hasten to add that it is just two months and March
for us is a huge month in the quarter," chief executive Steve
Ingham told Reuters. "But it does make us feel a bit more
positive than perhaps we did in terms of the direction things
were travelling in the fourth quarter."
Michael Page, which issued a profit warning late last year
due to the euro zone crisis, posted a pretax profit before
non-recurring items of 86.1 million pounds ($137 million), up
19.3 percent and in line with earlier company guidance.
Shares in the FTSE 250 firm, which employs over 5,000 people
in 33 countries, were down 2.7 percent to 466.45 pence at 0927
GMT.
"Although the global recruitment market has clearly slowed
down recently, the group has started the current year well and
we will be increasing our forecasts," Investec Securities
analyst Robert Morton said in a note.
For 2011, revenue surpassed the 1 billion pound mark for the
first time with gross profit up 25 percent to a record 554
million pounds. The dividend rose 11 percent to 10 pence.
The group, which places people in accounting, financial and
legal jobs, said growth in 2011 had been underpinned by strong
performances in Germany and France in Europe, while its Asia
Pacific business was boosted by a robust commodities industry in
Australia.
Ingham said the firm had not seen any signs of an upturn in
its global financial services market, where banks have cuts
large swathes of jobs and remain reluctant to begin hiring again
with an uncertain economic outlook.
The group reiterated its plans to focus on long-term growth
opportunities in emerging markets and said it would probably
expand headcount if trading in March went well. This year it has
completed new country openings in Colombia and Morocco, and will
move into Taiwan at the end of March.