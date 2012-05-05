* Temping firm takeovers may not drive efficient growth-CEO

* Price tag of over 2 bln GBP a lot for staffing firm-CEO

ZURICH May 5 The chief executive of staffing firm Michael Page does not expect to undertake any acquisitions and said any offers for his company would have to be markedly above 2 billion pounds ($3.23 billion), a Swiss newspaper reported on Saturday.

London-listed Michael Page competes with Swiss-listed temping firm Adecco.

"Since its inception Michael Page hasn't done any takeovers and I don't expect us to do that in the future either," the firm's Chief Executive Steve Ingham told the German-language Finanz und Wirtschaft.

"I have not yet seen evidence that in our business acquisitions are efficient means of growth."

Ingham said that given his firm's market capitalisation of 1.3 billion pounds and the premium was about 70 percent, then an offer of more than 2 billion pounds would be necessary.

"And that's a lot of money to pay for a temping firm given the risk that experienced advisors jump ship."