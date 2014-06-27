June 27 Shares of Michaels Cos Inc fell
as much as 2 percent in their return to the market, valuing the
biggest U.S. arts and crafts retailer at about $3.4 billion.
The Irving, Texas-based company raised about $472.6 million
after its offering of 27.8 million shares was priced at the low
end of the expected $17-$19.
Michaels, which owns several brands such as Recollections,
Artist's Loft and Loops & Threads, sold all the shares in the
offering.
The company's shares opened at $17 and touched a low of
$16.70 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co were lead underwriters to
the offering.
