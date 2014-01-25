BOSTON Jan 25 Michaels, the biggest U.S. arts
and crafts retailer, said on Saturday that it is working with
federal law enforcement officials to investigate a possible data
breach on its systems that process payment cards.
"We are concerned there may have been a data security attack
on Michaels that may have affected our customers' payment card
information and we are taking aggressive action to determine the
nature and scope of the issue," Chief Executive Chuck Rubin
said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"While we have not confirmed a compromise to our systems, we
believe it is in the best interest of our customers to alert
them to this potential issue so they can take steps to protect
themselves," he said in the statement.