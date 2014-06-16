(Adds details)
June 16 Arts and crafts retailer Michaels
Companies Inc said it expected to raise up to $528 million in
its initial public offering.
Michaels, which was taken private by Blackstone Group LP
and Bain Capital LP for $6 billion in 2006, filed for an
IPO of up to $500 million in March 2012.
That, however, was postponed after then-Chief Executive John
Menzer had a stroke and stepped down.
Bain and Blackstone will each own 40.1 percent of Michaels
shares after the offering.
The Irving, Texas-based company withdrew the IPO last
December after going through a reorganization, immediately
refiled under a new name and then updated its registration
documents in May.
Michaels, which owns several private brands such as
Recollections, Artist's Loft and Loops & Threads, competes with
Hobby Lobby Stores Inc, Jo-Ann Stores Inc and Wal-Mart Stores
Inc.
Michaels had 1,262 stores, as of May 3, and about $4.6
billion in sales in the year ended Feb. 1, 2014.
The company's offering of 27.8 million shares is expected to
be priced at between $17 and $19 each, Michaels said in a filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. (r.reuters.com/fym22w)
Michaels said it plans to use the proceeds from the offering
to redeem $466 million of Holdco notes, issued in July 2013.
J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co are the lead underwriters
of the offering.
The company plans to list its stock on the Nasdaq under the
symbol "MIK".
