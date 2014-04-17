(Adds details on the security breach, background)
April 17 Michaels Stores Inc, the biggest U.S.
arts and crafts retailer, on Thursday confirmed that there was a
security breach at certain systems that process payment cards at
its U.S. stores and that of its unit, Aaron Brothers.
The company said in January that it was working with federal
law enforcement officials to investigate a possible data breach.
Michaels Stores said the breach, which took place between
May 8, 2013 and January 27, 2014, may have affected about 2.6
million cards, or about 7 percent of payment cards used at its
stores during the period.
The company said about 400,000 cards were potentially
impacted at its Aaron Brothers unit by the breach, which
occurred between June 26, 2013 and February 27, 2014.
There was no evidence that data such as customers' name or
personal identification number were at risk, Michaels Stores
said in a statement.
This is the second known data breach since 2011 at Michaels
Stores.
Michaels Stores, whose major investors are Blackstone Group
LP and Bain Capital LP, said cyber security firms it
hired found that malware not encountered previously had been
used in the latest attack.
The company said it was working with law enforcement
authorities, banks and payment processors, and that the malware
no longer presents a threat.
Michaels Stores, which resubmitted its IPO documents late
last month following a restructuring, is the latest U.S.
retailer whose systems have been breached.
Last year, the No.3 U.S retailer Target Corp
suffered a massive security breach that resulted in the theft of
some 70 million customer records.
Reuters reported in January that smaller breaches on at
least three other well-known U.S. retailers took place and were
conducted using similar techniques as the one on Target.
U.S. retailers are planning to form an industry group for
collecting and sharing intelligence in a bid to prevent future
attacks.
Michaels Stores, which owns several private brands such as
Recollections, Artist's Loft and Loops & Threads, competes with
Hooby Lobby Stores Inc, Jo-Ann Stores Inc and Wal-Mart Stores
Inc.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)