April 21 The U.S. government on Tuesday said it sued Michaels Stores Inc, accusing the largest U.S. arts and crafts specialty retailer of failing to report a serious safety hazard that caused glass vases it sold to shatter in customers' hands.

The lawsuit was announced by the Department of Justice and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and seeks civil penalties and injunctive relief. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)