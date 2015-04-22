(Adds comment from Michaels statement)
By Jonathan Stempel and Lindsay Dunsmuir
April 21 The U.S. government on Tuesday sued
Michaels Stores Inc, accusing the largest U.S. arts and crafts
specialty retailer of failing to report a serious safety hazard
that caused imported glass vases it sold, and which were later
recalled, to shatter in customers' hands.
In a complaint filed in Dallas federal court, the government
said the walls of the 20-inch vases were too thin to withstand
normal handling, causing injuries such as lacerations, nerve
damage and severed tendons that often required stitches or
surgery.
The government said Michaels knew of the danger as early as
September 2008 but did not alert the Consumer Product Safety
Commission until February 2010, and in doing so falsely conveyed
that another company had imported the vases, which were made in
China.
It said this allowed Michaels to avoid legal responsibility
for a recall, which occurred in September 2010 and covered about
212,000 vases sold in the United States and Canada. Michaels
sold the vases from 2006 to 2010, the government said.
"We believe that Michaels chose to profit from selling
defective vases that put people at risk," CPSC Chairman Elliot
Kaye said in a statement. "To protect the public, companies are
required to report potential product hazards and risks to CPSC
on a timely basis. That means within 24 hours, not more than a
year as in Michaels' case."
The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and injunctive relief,
including more timely reporting of potential product defects.
In a statement, Michaels said it believes the facts will
show it acted "promptly and appropriately," and added that "our
customers' safety is our top concern." Michaels' parent is
Michaels Cos.
As of Jan. 31, the Irving, Texas-based company owned and
operated 1,168 of its namesake stores in the United States and
Canada, as well as 120 Aaron Brothers stores.
The case is U.S. v. Michaels Stores Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 15-01203.
