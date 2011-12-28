LOS ANGELES Michael Buble continued his "Christmas" reign at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday for the fifth consecutive week, keeping Adele and rapper Young Jeezy from the No. 1 position.

Buble's "Christmas" sold 467,000 copies in the run-up to the holiday weekend according to Nielsen SoundScan figures, edging out Adele's "21," which stayed put at No. 2.

The Canadian jazz singer's holiday album crossed 2.43 million sales, beaten only by Adele, who crossed 5.68 million sales of her album in the U.S. last week.

Only one new album entered the top 10 this week, with rapper Young Jeezy's fourth studio album "TM 103: Hustlerz Ambition" at No. 3, beating out Justin Bieber's "Under the Mistletoe" at No. 4 and Drake's "Take Care" at No. 5.

"TM 103" is Young Jeezy's last album in his "Thug Motivation" trilogy series, which began with 2005's "Let's Go Get It: Thug Motivation 101," and "The Inspiration" in 2006.

Critics received the rapper's fourth album positively, with Los Angeles Times' Jeff Weiss giving it three out of four stars and calling it "almost refreshingly relevant,". Rolling Stone magazine's Jonah Weiner gave the album three and half stars out of five, praising the rapper's charisma, saying "he rhymes with a luxuriously unhurried bravado that's contagious.

LMFAO held onto the top spot on the Digital Songs chart with "Sexy and I Know It" gaining sales from the holiday weekend, while Katy Perry's "One That Got Away" jumped from No. 6 to No. 2, boosted by the release of a B.o.B remix of the single.

Rihanna's "We Found Love" featuring Calvin Harris clocked in at No. 3, Bruno Mars' "Twilight: Breaking Dawn" single "It Will Rain" held at No. 4 and Jay-Z and Kanye West's "Ni**as in Paris" rounded out the top five.