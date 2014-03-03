BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says Q1 total sales up 17.2 pct y/y
April 20 Russian food retailer Lenta Ltd said on Thursday:
PARIS, March 3 French tyremaker Michelin said on Monday it would gradually reduce production at a Canadian plant by mid-2015, cutting about 500 jobs and booking a provision of C$87 million ($78.52 million) in the first half of this year.
The affected employees at the Pictou County plant, in Nova Scotia, will be able to transfer to other positions within the group or take early retirement, Michelin said in a statement. By July 2015, staff at the plant will have nearly halved to 500. ($1 = 1.1080 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Leila Abboud)
* Q1 net retail sales rose 26.4 percent year on year to 291.5 billion roubles ($5.16 billion).