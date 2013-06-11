PARIS, June 11 Michelin should contribute to the redevelopment of a French truck tyre plant where it plans to end production in 2015, Labour Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday.

Speaking on France Inter radio a day after the world's second-largest tyremaker announced 730 French job cuts at the Joué-lès-Tours site, Sapin said Michelin should ensure all of the laid-off workers find new jobs.

"I also want there to be a very strong requirement that the site be redeveloped industrially," the French minister said.

Unveiling the cuts, Michelin pledged to invest 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) at other French plants and offer early retirement or a choice of transfers to all workers whose jobs will be cut when Joué-lès-Tours stops producing truck tyres in 2015.

Michelin is likely to sell part of the site after production halts "and will make absolutely sure that it serves the interests of the locality", a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday. "It's too early to say exactly what it will become."

Socialist President Francois Hollande's government has so far struck a more conciliatory tone with Michelin than it did when PSA Peugeot Citroen announced 8,000 new job cuts and a plant closure last July.

Arnaud Montebourg, the industrial renewal minister who had slammed Peugeot's cuts as "unacceptable" and sided with protesters, said on Monday there was "good and bad news" in the Michelin restructuring.

"It includes an investment of 800 million euros in France," Montebourg said during a visit to southwest France. "We're asking Michelin for more information and we're keen to hear the views of staff representatives across the whole company."

