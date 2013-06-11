PARIS, June 11 Michelin should
contribute to the redevelopment of a French truck tyre plant
where it plans to end production in 2015, Labour Minister Michel
Sapin said on Tuesday.
Speaking on France Inter radio a day after the world's
second-largest tyremaker announced 730 French job cuts at the
Joué-lès-Tours site, Sapin said Michelin should ensure all of
the laid-off workers find new jobs.
"I also want there to be a very strong requirement that the
site be redeveloped industrially," the French minister said.
Unveiling the cuts, Michelin pledged to invest 800 million
euros ($1.1 billion) at other French plants and offer early
retirement or a choice of transfers to all workers whose jobs
will be cut when Joué-lès-Tours stops producing truck tyres in
2015.
Michelin is likely to sell part of the site after production
halts "and will make absolutely sure that it serves the
interests of the locality", a company spokeswoman said on
Tuesday. "It's too early to say exactly what it will become."
Socialist President Francois Hollande's government has so
far struck a more conciliatory tone with Michelin than it did
when PSA Peugeot Citroen announced 8,000 new job cuts
and a plant closure last July.
Arnaud Montebourg, the industrial renewal minister who had
slammed Peugeot's cuts as "unacceptable" and sided with
protesters, said on Monday there was "good and bad news" in the
Michelin restructuring.
"It includes an investment of 800 million euros in France,"
Montebourg said during a visit to southwest France. "We're
asking Michelin for more information and we're keen to hear the
views of staff representatives across the whole company."
($1 = 0.7579 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)