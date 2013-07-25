(Corrects European truck-tyre market change in 7th paragraph)
* Michelin says price-mix wiped 242 mln euros from sales
* Operating income fell 13 pct to 1.15 billion euros
* Company reaffirms stable 2013 volume outlook
PARIS, July 25 French tyremaker Michelin
said first-half profit fell 42 percent as a weak
European economy eroded pricing and restructuring costs weighed
further on the bottom line.
Net income dropped to 507 million euros ($671 million) on
sales of 10.16 billion, down 5.1 percent from the same period
last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Michelin is pushing a 2 billion euro expansion in emerging
markets such as China to offset the weak economic outlook and
saturated vehicle markets at home. The tyremaker came under
French government pressure last month to improve the terms of
730 job cuts at its Joué-lès-Tours plant.
Michelin's global workforce shrank by 1,500 employees over
12 months to 113,200 as of June 30.
The company, which counts on its namesake brand's relatively
high prices to cover the fixed costs of its French plants, said
weaker pricing accounted for 242 million euros of the first-half
sales decline.
European car tyre demand fell 3-4 percent in the first half,
hurt by the region's sluggish economy and a five-year slump in
demand for new vehicles. Sales to U.S. carmakers were more
buoyant, rising 4 percent.
Tyre sales to heavy truck manufacturers were little changed
in Europe, where replacement demand rose 8 percent. Truck tyre
sales rose in Asia and fell in North America.
Operating profit dropped 13 percent to 1.15 billion euros
before one-time gains and charges, trimming Michelin's operating
margin to 11.3 percent from 12.3 percent of sales.
The group reiterated its full-year outlook for stable sales
volumes and said lower raw-material costs should boost profit by
350 million euros in the remainder of the year. The company took
a 250 million euro charge for restructuring in the first half.
"Michelin's first-half performance was in line with the 2013
objectives and attests to the group's continuous improvement,"
Chief Executive Jean-Dominique Senard said in the statement.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan and David
Goodman)