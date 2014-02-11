Iran self-sufficient in petrol production, aims to export
LONDON, April 30 Iran said on Sunday it was now self-sufficient in petroleum production as President Hassan Rouhani opened a refinery in the southern city of Bandar Abbas.
PARIS Feb 11 Michelin sales and profit tumbled last year on pricing pressures and an emerging-market currency slide that may endanger 2015 goals, the French tyre maker said on Tuesday.
Net income fell 24 percent in an "uneven market environment" as revenue dropped 5.7 percent to 20.25 billion euros, the company said in a statement.
Michelin gave no full-year outlook for operating income, which fell by 244 million euros, or 9.8 percent, to 2.23 billion euros in 2013.
Chief Executive Jean-Dominique Senard said the company remained on track to meet its 2015 mid-term goals, but only on the basis of "average 2012 exchange rates". (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago