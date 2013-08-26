French tyremaker Michelin's flag with a Bibendum, the Michelin Man mascot, is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Clermont Ferrand, central France, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

PARIS France's Michelin(MICP.PA) said it was open to supplying tyres to Formula One racing teams next season if it can agree terms with the sport's governing body, according to an interview in le Figaro.

Italy's Pirelli PECI.MI is currently the only supplier of tyres for Formula One racing teams, and it said on Saturday that contracts were already signed for next season with 10 of the 11 teams.

Pascal Couasnon, who directs Michelin's competition unit, said Michelin had sent messages to the International Automobile Federation (FIA) although no date was set for discussions. "Our position is now known. If they are willing to talk... we are ready to do so," Couasnon said.

One issue is the size of the tyres. Michelin wants to make Formula One tyres with an 18 inch rim, said Couasnon. Pirelli tyres this season for Formula One are 13 inch.

Michelin's possible return to Formula One comes seven years after it withdrew from the competition, and comes after rival Pirelli has been dogged by tyre blowouts this year.

Pirelli had sought to design tyres to wear quickly to shake up the race strategy and encourage overtaking, but the new models have had safety issues. Pirelli has had to make the tyres more durable and revert to last year's structure with 2013 compounds.

Couasnon said if Michelin were to supply tyres for Formula One next season then discussions with the FIA would need to be concluded before the end of October. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Louise Heavens)