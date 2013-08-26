PARIS Aug 26 France's Michelin said
it was open to supplying tyres to Formula One racing teams next
season if it can agree terms with the sport's governing body,
according to an interview in le Figaro.
Italy's Pirelli is currently the only supplier of
tyres for Formula One racing teams, and it said on Saturday that
contracts were already signed for next season with 10 of the 11
teams.
Pascal Couasnon, who directs Michelin's competition unit,
said Michelin had sent messages to the International Automobile
Federation (FIA) although no date was set for discussions. "Our
position is now known. If they are willing to talk... we are
ready to do so," Couasnon said.
One issue is the size of the tyres. Michelin wants to make
Formula One tyres with an 18 inch rim, said Couasnon. Pirelli
tyres this season for Formula One are 13 inch.
Michelin's possible return to Formula One comes seven years
after it withdrew from the competition, and comes after rival
Pirelli has been dogged by tyre blowouts this year.
Pirelli had sought to design tyres to wear quickly to shake
up the race strategy and encourage overtaking, but the new
models have had safety issues. Pirelli has had to make the tyres
more durable and revert to last year's structure with 2013
compounds.
Couasnon said if Michelin were to supply tyres for Formula
One next season then discussions with the FIA would need to be
concluded before the end of October.
