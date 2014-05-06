(Adds details, share price)
PARIS May 6 French tyremaker Michelin
plans to close its truck tyre plant in Budapest in response to
adverse trends and aggressive competition in the European
market.
The move will lead to a 39 million euro ($54 million)
provision for non-recurring expenses in its first-half accounts
relating to the closure, Michelin said in a statement.
"The decision reflects the fact that extending the facility
is no longer possible, due to its location in an urban setting,
and that improving its competitiveness would require excessive
upgrading with new equipment," Michelin said.
Production of tyres sold under the Taurus, Riken and
Kormoran brands will end at the plant in mid-2015 and mainly be
relocated to facilities in Poland, Romania and Germany, Michelin
said, adding that 512 staff would be affected.
Michelin said it would continue to produce "very high
performance car tyres" at its Nyiregyhaza plant, as well as
maintaining its logistics center in Vac, and its strategic raw
materials marketing unit in Tuzser.
Shares in Michelin were 0.2 percent lower at 88.41 euros by
0738 GMT, underperforming a 0.2 percent firmer French blue-chip
CAC 40 index.
($1 = 0.7205 Euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson and
Sophie Walker)