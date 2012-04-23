* Net sales rise 5.1 pct, sales volumes fall 9.6 pct
* Specialty tyre net sales rise 24 pct
* Confirms full-year targets
(Adds detail from statement)
PARIS, April 23 Michelin, the world's
second-biggest tyremaker, said first-quarter revenue rose 5.1
percent as price increases and a jump in sales of specialty
tyres helped to offset weaker European demand.
Quarterly net sales reached 5.3 billion euros ($6.96
billion), the Clermont-Ferrand, France-based company said in a
statement on Monday. Sales volumes meanwhile fell 9.6 percent.
Michelin confirmed its goal for stable sales volumes over
the full year, describing the market environment as "more
uncertain in Europe, resilient in North America and more
vigorous in the growth regions".
The company also reaffirmed its 2012 target of a "clear
increase" in operating income and positive free cash flow,
before the impact of the sale of its Paris building.
Michelin said it planned to invest 1.9 billion euros this
year, mainly on premium segments such as mining tyres and tyres
17 inches or over, as well as on production capacity in new
markets.
The group repeated that it expected the additional cost from
rising raw materials prices to reach 300-350 million euros. But
the company added that "sustained price management" would amply
offset this.
In the first three months of the year, truck tyre sales
slipped 0.1 percent to 1.6 billion euros, while the car and
light truck tyre business posted a 2.9 percent revenue gain to
2.76 billion euros.
Sales of specialty tyres for planes, agricultural equipment
and earthmovers used in mining, the highest-margin business,
advanced by 24 percent to 940 million euros, helped by buoyant
demand for commodities in emerging markets.
Michelin said earlier this month it planned to invest $750
million to add earthmover tyre production at its plant in
Anderson, South Carolina and expand output at another factory in
the state.
The French tyremaker, which ranks behind Bridgestone of
Japan in global production, raised 1.2 billion euros in a 2010
share issue to finance an emerging market expansion adding the
equivalent of one new plant each year.
Michelin has pledged to deliver positive cash flow in the
years from 2012-2015 while lifting operating profit to 2.5
billion euros from 1.95 billion last year.
($1 = 0.7619 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)