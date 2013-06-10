(Adds company announcement, comment, investment plans)
PARIS, June 10 French tyremaker Michelin
announced 700 domestic job cuts on Monday, becoming
the latest autos industry manufacturer to slash staffing in
response to the European downturn.
The world's second-largest tyremaker also unveiled 800
million euros ($1.1 billion) in planned investments to improve
competitiveness and boost exports from its home country.
The jobs will go as Michelin winds down the Joué-lès-Tours
plant in central France in 2015 and expands capacity to double
truck tyre output from another facility in La Roche-sur-Yon.
The move will make the western coastal site a major
production centre for export and "achieve the best standards of
competitiveness thanks to scale effects", Michelin said in an
emailed statement.
Apart from luxury carmakers cushioned by buoyant export
demand, Europe's auto industry has been hit hard by the euro
zone's debt crisis and austerity drive, with vehicle sales
nearing a 20-year low and tyre demand also sagging.
Companies including PSA Peugeot Citroen, Ford
and Faurecia have already announced thousands of
job cuts, and Michelin warned in April it would be forced to
follow suit unless the market picked up.
Michelin's shares were trading 0.2 percent lower at 68.27
euros by 1024 GMT.
The company, which employs 63,000 people in Europe including
24,000 in France, also said it would take a 135 million-euro
restructuring charge in its results for the first half of 2013.
As part of the investment programme Michelin will spend 145
million euros to increase capacity by 30-40 percent at two
factories producing outsized tyres for earthmoving equipment,
one of its most profitable product categories.
A further 220 million euros is earmarked for upgrading the
company's main research and development centre near its
headquarters in Clermont-Ferrand, central France.
Workers at the Joué plant downed tools earlier on Monday as
their representatives were briefed on the cuts by management.
The company pledged to make 250 of the job losses through
early retirement and offer transfers to a further 480 staff,
with 200 of the 930-strong workforce staying on in
non-production roles.
"This is like a hammer blow," Force Ouvriere union leader
Jean-Claude Mailly said on France 2 television. "With 700 jobs
(going) out of 900 it's hard to imagine what will be left."
Michelin also said it would halt truck tyre production in
Algeria later this year and sell its local plant to the
country's Cevital group, which has pledged new jobs for all of
the plant's 600 workers.
($1=0.7564 euros)
