* Says general manager Pietro Saletta elected as chairman of the board Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, Sept 2 France's Michelin said the European tyre market had grown by 4 percent in July, showing signs of stabilisation after the market shrank in the first three months of the year.
Michelin, which posted the figure on its website on Monday, is closely watching the market's development as it weighs whether to further restructure its European operations. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by David Cowell)
LONDON, March 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Farmers around the world are using an unsustainable amount of well water to irrigate their crops – which could lead to an uptick in food prices as that water runs low, international researchers warned Wednesday.
* Total SA - co's partnership with PSA Group covers Peugeot, Citroën and DS Marques Further company coverage: