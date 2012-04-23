PARIS, April 23 Michelin, the world's second-biggest tyremaker, said first-quarter sales rose 5.1 percent as price increases helped to offset weaker European demand.

Quarterly net sales reached 5.3 billion euros ($6.96 billion), the company said in a statement on Monday.

Michelin confirmed its goal for stable sales volumes over the full year, describing the market environment as "more uncertain in Europe, resilient in North America and more vigorous in the growth regions".

The company also reaffirmed its 2012 target of a "clear increase" in operating income and positive free cash flow, before the impact of the sale of its Paris building. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)