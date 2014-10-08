LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs surge on stocks data, strong pork demand
* Actively traded lean hog contracts surge 3 pct * Tight pork stocks, robust demand lift hogs * Cattle gain on strong demand for beef By Karl Plume CHICAGO, April 25 Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures climbed for a second day on Tuesday, with some contracts surging more than 3 percent, on bullish pork stocks data and seasonal buying, traders said. Prices climbed from the opening bell as the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported tighter-than-antici