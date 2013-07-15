BRIEF-Moa Group says appointed Malcolm Bloor to a combined COO/CFO role
* Malcolm replaces Geoff Copstick who has served as the group’s CFO since September 2015 on a part time basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, July 15 French tyremaker Michelin said European sales to carmakers rose 2 percent industry-wide in June and replacement demand grew 3 percent year-on-year.
In the heavy trucks category, demand from vehicle manufacturers rose 2 percent and industry-wide replacement tyre sales increased 5 percent, the company said on its website on Monday. Car tyre demand was flat in May. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Cowell)
NEW YORK, April 2 Shares of CarMax Inc, the biggest U.S. used car dealer, are vulnerable to a 20 percent decline if investors are unnerved by falling used vehicle prices and weakening credit quality when it reports its results, Barron's said on Sunday.
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X