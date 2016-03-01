PARIS, March 1 Michelin said on Tuesday it would book a 55 million euro ($59.7 million) charge to cover the restructuring of its activities in the tyre company's home town of Clermont-Ferrand central France.

The company said in a statement that it would reorganise its engineering activities in the city, resulting in 164 job cuts by the end of 2018 and avoiding compulsory layoffs by offering early retirement plans and jobs elsewhere in the company.

It said it would also close a truck tyre re-treading workshop by the end of 2017 with the 330 employees at the site to be offered other jobs.

"To finance these restructuring projects, the Michelin Group will enter a provision of approximately 55 million euros in non-recurring expenses in its accounts to 30 June 2016," it said.

($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)