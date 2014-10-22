Amazon rolls out chatbot tools in race to dominate voice-powered tech
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
PARIS Oct 22 French tyremaker Michelin cut its full-year sales goal and pledged to rein in investment after third-quarter sales fell 4.6 percent, weighed down by an emerging-market slump and weaker European truck tyre demand.
Net sales fell to 4.885 billion euros ($6.18 billion) in July-September, Michelin said in a statement on Wednesday, cutting its 2014 sales volume growth goal to 1-2 percent from 3 percent.
Capital expenditure will be maintained around 2 billion euros this year and subsequently "revised downwards" in 2015-16, the company said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7901 euro) (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
April 19 Bose Corp spies on its wireless headphone customers by using an app that tracks the music, podcasts and other audio they listen to, and violates their privacy rights by selling the information without permission, a lawsuit charged.