PARIS Oct 22 Michelin's third-quarter revenue rose 8.7 percent to 5.31 billion euros ($5.92 billion), the French tyre maker said on Thursday, helped by buoyant growth in sales to truck and carmakers in Europe and North America.

Global tyre markets are expected to remain on the growth trends observed in the year to date, Michelin said in a statement, reiterating key earnings goals for 2015. ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)