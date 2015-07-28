* Michelin says price slide cut sales by 497 mln euros
* Now sees pricing impact exceeding materials saving
* Shares fall 6.8 pct despite maintained goals
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, July 28 Michelin said on Monday
that price cuts in response to tougher Asian competition were
taking a bigger toll on earnings than expected, sending the
French tyre maker's shares lower.
The company stuck to its full-year objectives after posting
solid gains in first-half sales and profit, while acknowledging
that the goals would now be harder to meet.
"We're encountering pressure on prices, especially in
markets like China and Southeast Asian markets where the Chinese
export," Chief Financial Officer Marc Henry told reporters at
the company's results presentation in Paris.
Michelin, based in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, is
pushing a 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) expansion while
struggling to defend its namesake brand's higher prices against
competition from mid-market and budget rivals.
Net income rose 13.3 percent to 624 million euros ($691
million), while revenue advanced 8.5 percent to 10.5 billion
euros, beating the 10.3 billion average forecast in a Thomson
Reuters poll of six analysts.
Michelin had predicted that lower raw material costs would
more than offset the effect of weaker tyre pricing in 2015.
But price cuts wiped a bigger-than-expected 497 million
euros off first-half sales, dwarfing the 228 million saving from
cheaper rubber, steel and oil products used to make tyres.
For now the impact is cushioned by currency gains, which
contributed 971 million euros to first-half sales as overseas
revenue was translated into a weaker euro.
Falling prices are nonetheless likely to cut 2015 revenue by
more than the expected 600 million euro raw-materials saving,
Michelin warned on Tuesday, reversing the previous guidance.
Michelin shares fell as much as 6.8 percent to 88.09 euros
in mid-morning trading, heading for their biggest daily decline
in four years.
"The downgraded net pricing guidance will be a focus for the
market," said Edouardo Spina, a London-based analyst with Exane
BNP Paribas.
While the company maintained its 2015 targets, the task of
meeting them is now tougher and "back-loaded" into the second
half, Spina said. "It's not very positive for the stock."
The reiterated goals include a return on capital employed
exceeding 11 percent, free cash flow above 700 million euros and
increase in full-year recurring operating income.
First-half operating income rose 8.9 percent to 1.26 billion
euros, broadly in line with the growth in sales, to hold the
operating margin at 12 percent.
Profitability improved for truck tyres - where North
American demand surged in the first half - but declined in car
tyres to a 10.8 percent operating margin from 11.4 percent.
In crisis-hit Latin American markets, the slump in demand
for truck and car tyres accelerated in the second quarter.
Overall demand is "expected to remain on an upward trend in
mature regions but more challenging in new markets", Michelin
said.
The company's net debt more than doubled to 1.8 billion
euros as of June 30 from 707 million euros at the end of 2014,
following a 600 million euro bond issue and share buyback.
($1 = 0.9039 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Alexandre
Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Mark Heinrich)