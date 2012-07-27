* H1 revenue up 5.9 pct to 10.71 bln euros

* Price hikes boost sales even as volumes fall

* Raw material prices, currency help outlook

* Free cash flow positive, net debt rises

* Sees "clear increase" in FY '12 operating income (Adds background, details)

PARIS, July 27 French tyre maker Michelin said first-half net profit rose 37 percent as price increases helped to offset the slump in Europe's auto market and broader economy and confirmed that it expects a full-year rise in operating income.

Net income advanced to 915 million euros ($1.13 billion) from 667 million in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement on Friday. Revenue rose 5.9 percent to 10.71 billion euros even as volumes fell, bolstered by price hikes implemented last year.

Michelin, based in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, is adding the equivalent of a new plant each year as it expands in emerging markets such as China. The company, which ranks behind Japan's Bridgestone, is pursuing a 2.5 billion-euro operating income goal for 2015.

Sales volumes fell 8.3 percent and are expected to be down 3 to 5 percent for the full year, but the drop will be offset by more favorable raw materials costs and a positive currency effect, the company said in a statement.

Before one-time gains and losses, first-half operating income rose 36 percent to 1.32 billion euros, or 12.3 percent of sales, from 971 million, or a 9.6 percent margin.

The company posted 7 million euros in free cash flow for the first half and reiterated its target for a positive full-year number.

Operating income will show a "clear increase" for full-year 2012, it also said, reiterating an earlier forecast.

Net debt rose to 2.18 billion euros from 1.81 billion at the end of December, Michelin said. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan and Helen Massy-Beresford)