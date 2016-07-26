(Adds detail, background, analyst expectations, company
comment)
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, July 26 French tyre maker Michelin
reported a 9 percent rise in first-half profit, as
cost-cutting efforts and lower raw material costs more than made
up for lower revenue.
Net income rose to 773 million euros ($850 million) even as
sales declined 2 percent to 10.3 billion euros. Recurring
operating income rose 11 percent to 1.41 billion euros, lifting
the operating margin to 13.7 percent from 12 percent.
Michelin, based in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, is
pushing an overseas expansion while cutting costs and struggling
to defend its namesake brand's higher prices against mid-market
and budget rivals. Earlier this month it announced a 450 million
euro investment in a new Mexican plant.
Over the rest of the year, passenger and truck tyre demand
is "expected to lose some momentum in North America and Europe",
the company said on Tuesday, while Chinese car tyre demand will
remain buoyant.
First-half results beat analysts' expectations of 739
million euros in net income and 1.32 billion euros in operating
profit - albeit on higher sales of 10.44 billion euros, based on
the median of 11 estimates in a Reuters poll.
Demand for truck and car tyres rose across most regions in
the first half, barring Latin America, although demand for
outsize mining equipment tyres "fell back sharply for the third
year in a row", Michelin said.
Despite a 2.5 percent increase in overall sales by volume,
group revenue was weighed down by adverse currency effects.
But a 339 million euro gain from cheaper raw materials -
mainly natural and synthetic rubber - outpaced price cuts
resulting from contracts that pass on savings to customers.
Productivity improvements of 115 million euros kept a lid on
rising overheads.
Michelin reiterated its full-year goals including an
increase in sales volume and higher operating income underpinned
by free cash flow in excess of 800 million euros.
($1 = 0.9097 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva and
Subhranshu Sahu)