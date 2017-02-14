(Adds comments, details, background)
By Laurence Frost
PARIS Feb 14 Michelin said an upturn
in mining sector demand for its outsize earthmover tyres will
help to increase earnings this year, as the French tyre maker
posted a 4.5 percent gain in operating profit for 2016.
The company recorded 2.69 billion euros ($2.86 billion) in
recurring operating income, lifting the full-year operating
margin to 12.9 percent from 12.2 percent.
Chief Executive Jean-Dominique Senard said 2017 would be
"another year of growth in line with the group's 2020
objectives".
Under increasing competitive pressure, Michelin is pursuing
cost cuts to defend profitability without losing ground to
low-cost rivals. The group said it met a 1.2 billion-euro
savings goal for 2012-2016 and is on track to do the same again
by 2020.
Global demand for truck and so-called specialty tyres - for
mining and agriculture - will pick up in 2017, the company
forecast. Car tyre markets will approach last year's 3 percent
expansion, with South American sales back in positive growth.
High-margin earthmover tyres are rebounding after a third
straight year of decline, Michelin said. "The trend turned
upward in the fourth quarter," the company added.
Weaker pricing reduced last year's earnings by 438 million
euros, almost absorbing a 545 million-euro gain from lower raw
material costs. Michelin is now raising prices to cover an
upturn in the costs of steel and rubber, natural and synthetic.
Revenue fell 1.4 percent to 20.91 billion euros on weaker
pricing, despite a 2.1 percent increase in sales volumes. Net
income jumped 43.5 percent to 1.68 billion euros.
The 2016 results narrowly beat expectations of 20.83 billion
euros in revenue and 2.67 billion in operating income, based on
the median of 12 analyst estimates in an Inquiry Financial poll.
Earlier this month, Michelin's rival Goodyear posted
lower-than-expected quarterly sales and lowered its 2017
forecast for a key measure of its operating income.
Michelin targeted full-year sales volume growth in line with
global markets, combined with an increase in recurring operating
income, before currency effects expected to be positive.
Structural free cash flow came to 961 million euros in 2016
and will exceed 900 million this year, Michelin said,
reiterating its 1.4 billion goal for 2020.
($1 = 0.9419 euros)
