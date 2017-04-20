BRIEF-Fortuna shareholder to raise offer price in voluntary buyout -CTK
* Fortuna's majority shareholder Penta to raise offer price in voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday -CTK news agency
PARIS, April 20 Michelin revenue rose 9.9 percent in the first quarter, buoyed by European auto-market growth and a rebound in demand for outsize mining tyres, the company said on Thursday.
Revenue rose to 5.57 billion euros ($5.99 billion) from 5.07 billion euros a year earlier, Michelin said in a statement. Sales by volume rose 7.3 percent.
The company reiterated its 2017 goals, which include volume growth in line with global markets, an increase in full-year operating income at constant exchange rates and structural free cash flow in excess of 900 million euros. ($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by GV De Clercq)
LAGOS, May 26 The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), the country's 'bad bank' set up following the banking crisis, is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Ltd, a local car assembly joint venture, to Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, and two Nigerian states.