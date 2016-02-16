PARIS Feb 16 French tyre maker Michelin
said on Tuesday its profit rose 13 percent last year
as sales increased in most regions and a weaker euro boosted
revenue, offsetting competitive pressure on prices.
Net income rose to 1.17 billion euros ($1.30 billion) in
2015, the group said, on an 8.4 percent increase in revenue to
21.2 billion euros.
Operating income rose almost 19 percent before non-recurring
gains and charges to 2.58 billion euros, or 12.2 percent of
sales - compared with an 11.1 percent margin a year earlier.
Michelin said it expected to increase sales volumes and
operating income in 2016 as car and truck tyre demand expands in
Europe and North America, while remaining broadly flat in many
emerging markets.
($1 = 0.8966 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost, editing by Alister Doyle)