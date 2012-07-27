PARIS, July 27 French tyre maker Michelin said first-half profit rose 37 percent as price increases helped to offset the slump in Europe's auto market and broader economy.

Net income advanced to 915 million euros ($1.13 billion) from 667 million in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement on Friday. Revenue rose 5.9 percent to 10.71 billion euros even as volumes fell. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)