PARIS, April 22 Michelin's
first-quarter revenue rose 5.6 percent, the French tyre maker
said on Wednesday, as a strong currency tailwind more than made
up for declining prices.
Sales advanced to 5.02 billion euros ($5.4 billion),
Michelin said, flattered by a weaker euro that increased the
value of repatriated overseas revenues by 443 million euros.
Reaffirming its full-year earnings goals, Michelin also
announced a 750 million euro share buyback to return cash to
investors.
($1 = 0.9321 euros)
