PARIS, Oct 28 French tyre maker Michelin
said an emerging-market currency slide will hit
earnings this year, cutting its full-year operating profit goal
by 100 million euros ($138 million)after a drop in third-quarter
revenue.
The Brazilian real and Argentine peso fell more sharply than
anticipated, Michelin said in a statement on Monday, increasing
the likely impact on profit to 250 million euros from the 150
million previously forecast.
"Michelin should experience a more deeply negative currency
effect than was expected at the beginning of the year," the
company said.
Michelin scrapped its pledge to achieve 2013 operating
income close to the 2.423 billion euros recorded last year,
excluding one-time gains and charges.
The company, based in the central French city of
Clermont-Ferrand, is pushing a 2 billion euro expansion in
emerging markets to offset the weaker economic outlook and
saturated vehicle markets at home.
Chief Financial Officer Marc Henry also stopped short of
reiterating the company's 2.9 billion euro profit goal for 2015
when pressed by analysts on Monday.
"Of course we projected our 2015 guidance objective within
the currency environment we had in 2012," Henry said during a
conference call.
"I'm not making any bet on currencies for the time being -
it's way too early to say anything."
Revenue fell 5.8 percent to 5.12 billion euros in the three
months to Sept. 30, eroded by lower pricing as well as the lower
value of foreign sales converted into euros from the weaker
real, peso, U.S. dollar and Japanese yen.
The currency and pricing decline overcame a 2 percent volume
sales increase driven by strong demand for car tyres in North
America and truck tyres in Asia and South America.
