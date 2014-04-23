PARIS, April 23 Michelin's
first-quarter revenue fell 2.4 percent as weaker prices and
emerging-market currencies outweighed growth in sales volumes,
the French tyre maker said on Wednesday.
Revenue fell to 4.758 billion euros ($6.58 billion) from
4.877 billion in the year-earlier period, Michelin said in a
statement.
The company nonetheless reiterated full-year goals including
free cash flow of more than 500 million euros, a return on
capital exceeding 11 percent and an increase in operating income
before one-time gains and charges.
($1 = 0.7231 Euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost. Editing by Jane Merriman)