PARIS Oct 19 French tyre maker Michelin
said its revenue fell 2.5 percent in the third quarter
amid flagging demand in Europe and North America.
Sales dropped to 5.18 billion euros ($5.7 billion) in the
three months ended Sept. 30, from 5.31 billion a year earlier,
the company said on Wednesday.
Car and truck tyre sales were "flat to slightly down in the
mature markets", Michelin said. Elsewhere the picture was more
mixed, with demand in China still growing and a further
contraction in South America.
Michelin reiterated its full-year guidance including volume
growth outpacing each market around the globe, higher recurring
operating income and structural free cash flow in excess of 800
million euros.
($1 = 0.9124 euros)
