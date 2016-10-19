(Adds details)
PARIS Oct 19 Michelin posted a
decline in quarterly revenue on Wednesday but the tyre maker
said negative pricing and currency effects were milder then
feared, reiterating its guidance for the full year.
Sales dropped 2.5 percent to 5.18 billion euros ($5.68
billion), the company said.
Car and truck tyre demand was "flat to slightly down" in
Europe and North America and more mixed elsewhere, with China
growing and South America contracting.
Michelin, based in Clermont-Ferrand in central France, is
pushing an overseas expansion while cutting costs and struggling
to defend its namesake brand's higher prices against mid-market
and budget rivals.
But the group said conditions were looking better than they
had three months ago, when it posted a solid increase in
first-half profit despite a 2 percent sales decline.
Despite a "challenging price environment in Europe", Chief
Financial Officer Marc Henry predicted that pricing and product
mix would dent full-year earnings by 400 million euros, an
improvement on the 450 million impact previously forecast.
The company also sees gentler currency headwinds trimming
160 million euros from 2016 sales - instead of 200 million -
while declining raw material costs lift earnings by 550 million
euros, 100 million more than predicted in July.
Michelin reiterated its full-year guidance including free
cash flow in excess of 800 million euros, higher operating
income and sales volume growth outpacing all major markets.
($1 = 0.9120 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Susan Fenton and David
Evans)