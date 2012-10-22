UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE sever ties with Qatar over "terrorism"
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Adds market reaction in last paragraph)
PARIS Oct 22 French tyre maker Michelin said revenue rose 5.7 percent in the third quarter as buoyant pricing and currency effects helped to offset a decline in sales volumes.
Revenue rose to 5.44 billion euros ($7.11 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 5.14 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Adds market reaction in last paragraph)
June 5 Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Monday, taking a breather after hitting fresh 23-month intraday highs, with investors awaiting Chinese economic data for May and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision later this month.