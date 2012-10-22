PARIS Oct 22 French tyre maker Michelin said revenue rose 5.7 percent in the third quarter as buoyant pricing and currency effects helped to offset a decline in sales volumes.

Revenue rose to 5.44 billion euros ($7.11 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 5.14 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)