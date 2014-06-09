PARIS, June 9 Michelin plans to buy
Brazilian digital truck fleet management and freight security
company Sascar for 440 million euros to tap into strong growth
in the independent trucker industry in Brazil, the French tyres
and auto services group said on Monday.
The Sao Paulo-based company, which has 870 employees and
manages 33,000 fleets totalling 190,000 trucks, generated
revenue of BRL 280 million (around 91 million euros) in 2013 and
has enjoyed robust average growth of 16 percent over the past
three years, Michelin said in a statement.
