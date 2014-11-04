PARIS Nov 4 Compagnie Generale Des Etablissements Michelin Sca

* Says cancels 1,010,336 treasury shares, representing 0.54 percent of the total shares outstanding

* The share cancellation will have the effect of reducing the capital by 2,020,672 euros to 370,955,280 euros, represented by 185,477,640 shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: