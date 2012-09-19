* Sees 2015 op profit of 2.9 bln euros

* Annual capex seen at 1.6 bln-2.2 bln euros

* Shares gain 2.2 pct, bringing YTD gain to 37 pct (Adds detail, background, shares)

PARIS, Sept 19 Michelin raised its medium-term earnings goal, forecasting steady global tyre market growth after a "year of transition" in 2013.

The Clermont-Ferrand, France-based tyremaker said on Wednesday it aims to generate operating profit of 2.9 billion euros ($3.79 billion) in 2015, excluding one-time items - compared with a previous target of 2.5 billion euros.

Fast-expanding demand for premium tyres "represents a strong growth opportunity that Michelin will seize," the company said in an e-mailed statement.

Michelin shares rose 2.2 percent higher to 63.18 euros as of 0709 GMT. The stock has advanced 37 percent this year, outpacing a 25 percent gain by the 14-member Stoxx Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index.

Under its medium-term investment plan, Michelin is adding the equivalent of a new plant each year in markets such as China and Latin America. Emerging markets will account for 60 percent of capacity investments in coming years, the company said on Wednesday.

Michelin said it plans overall capital expenditure of 1.6 billion-2.2 billion euros annually from 2012-2015 - including 550 million euros a year on materials.

The global tire market will return to annual growtn of 4-5 percent from 2014, paced by raw-material prices, Michelin also predicted.

($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)