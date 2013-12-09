PARIS Dec 9 Michelin and Tereos
said they would join forces to develop a rubber
derived from sugar beet, grain and waste that could replace some
of the natural and oil-based synthetic rubber used in tyres.
They aim to build an industrial unit by 2020, said a
spokesman for Tereos, the world's fourth-largest sugar company.
Michelin, one of the world's largest tyre makers with an
output of nearly 170 million tyres last year, is seeking to
diversify its sources of supply as the petroleum-based synthetic
rubber it uses becomes more expensive.
"The idea is to have a greener tyre - to replace the
component that is not green, i.e. synthetic rubber, or even a
part of the Hevea (natural) rubber by biomass derived from
residues, waste etc.," the Tereos spokesman said on Monday.
The tyres would be made with an alcohol derived from sugar
beet, wheat or maize, or from crop waste and residues, said
Tereos, which is the largest European maker of industrial
alcohol.
Tests have shown that rubber can be made from biomass, but
the companies had not yet decided which commodities to use, nor
what percentage of rubber content in a tyre that it should
replace, the spokesman said.
The deal between grower-owned Tereos, whose sugar cane and
grains unit Tereos Internacional is listed in Sao Paulo, and
Michelin is part of the BioButterfly project, which seeks ways
to make environmentally friendly synthetic rubber.
The tyre-making industry accounts for about 60 percent of
global rubber consumption.
