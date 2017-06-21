(Adds incident possibly related to terrorism, victim's name and
June 21 Bishop International Airport in Flint,
Michigan, was evacuated on Wednesday after a police officer was
stabbed in the neck in what a U.S. government official familiar
with the situation said was being investigated as a possible act
of terrorism.
All passengers were safe, the airport said in a brief
statement on its Facebook page. The officer who was stabbed is
Lieutenant Jeff Neville of the Bishop International Airport
Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police spokeswoman
Lori Dougovito said by telephone.
Neville underwent surgery after the attack and is stable,
Dougovito said. Asked if the stabbing was under investigation as
possible terrorism, the government official, who asked not be
named, said "yes."
The officer was stabbed inside the airport's main terminal,
Michigan State Police spokesman David Kaiser said in a telephone
interview from the airport.
"We are aware of reports that the attacker made statements
immediately prior to or while attacking the officer, but it is
too early to determine the nature of these alleged statements or
whether or not this was an act of terrorism," the Federal Bureau
of Investigation's Detroit field office said in a statement.
Police have taken a "person of interest" into custody, Flint
Mayor Karen Weaver said in a statement. Officials increased
security at Flint City Hall, including additional police
officers, in "an abundance of caution," the statement said.
Bishop Airport is a small regional airport with two runways
that has, on average, 16 commercial flights arriving or
departing each day, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking
service.
The airport warned of potential cancellations and delays
after the incident.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Additional reporting
by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago and Mark Hosenball; Editing by
Paul Simao and Tom Brown)